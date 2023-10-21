Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 15,929 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13,972.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

