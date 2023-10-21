Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,977 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VYM stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.