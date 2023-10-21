Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.10 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

