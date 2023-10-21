Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

