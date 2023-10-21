Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.98% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,577,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

