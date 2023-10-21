Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 6.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

