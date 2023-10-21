Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 156.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.