Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,732,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

