Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

