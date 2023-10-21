Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 6,131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 248.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.43 and a one year high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.