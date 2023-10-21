Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.27.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.