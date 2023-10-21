Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $540.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

