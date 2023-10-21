Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

