Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $3,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,861,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

