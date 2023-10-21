Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $264.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

