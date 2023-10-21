Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $247,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $58.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

