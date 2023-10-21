Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $205,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

