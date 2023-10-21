Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $182.29 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.