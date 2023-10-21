Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,227,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile



QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

