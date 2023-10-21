Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.37% of Endava worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 76.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 22,000.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

