Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 32,375 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.