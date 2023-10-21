Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of BRP Group worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,947,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BRP Group by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 777,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 238,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BRP Group news, major shareholder Laura Sherman sold 30,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 120,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,278 shares of company stock worth $20,097,933 in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

