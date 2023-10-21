Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

MTDR stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

