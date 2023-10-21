Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $138,855,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 875,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,746,000 after buying an additional 861,023 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $171.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

