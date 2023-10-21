Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $109.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

