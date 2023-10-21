Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

