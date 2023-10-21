Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.18 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 761.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,076 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Endeavor Group worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $140,460.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last ninety days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

