Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.20% of ChampionX worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CHX stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $38.37.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
