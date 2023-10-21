Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.20% of ChampionX worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHX

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.