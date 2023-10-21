Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 164,850 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.68% of Janus International Group worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

