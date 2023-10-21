Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 37,353 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after acquiring an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HP opened at $42.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

