Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

