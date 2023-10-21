Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 93,250 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,833,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

