KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 0.7%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.31. 12,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 4,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.96% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

