L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declares $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.13. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 346,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

