L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Issue $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.13. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

