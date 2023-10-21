Lake Street Capital Cuts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $29.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.