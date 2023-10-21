LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.