Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE BWG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $8.87.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
