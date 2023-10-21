Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BWG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

