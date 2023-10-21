Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

