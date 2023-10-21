Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $460.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Shares of LII opened at $348.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $393.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Lennox International by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

