Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 288.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up about 100.0% of Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership owned 1.20% of Li Auto worth $440,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

LI opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

