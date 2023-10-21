LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 974,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 687,120 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,917,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,917,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,503,240.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,960 shares of company stock valued at $890,874. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $8,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

