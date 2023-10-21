LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,302. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

