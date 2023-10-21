Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

LMT stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.