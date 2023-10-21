Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 16,902 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 337,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,683,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

