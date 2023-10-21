Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 2,856 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

