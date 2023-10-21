Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 4,777 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

