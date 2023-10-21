Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 5,250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

