Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires Shares of 4,510 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

