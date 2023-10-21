Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

